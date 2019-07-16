Russia, Europe discuss Iran nuclear deal

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement announced that during the meeting, Lavrov expressed determination for revival of cooperation with the European Union based on mutual and equality principle.

He complained about non-constructive nature of EU's unilateral sanctions which impede developing economic relations between Russia and the European Union.

Earlier, Lavrov criticized the US and Israeli approach toward Iran, saying the US attempt to isolate Tehran will not work.

Russia favors negotiations between Arab countries and Iran on safeguarding the Persian Gulf, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov described as dangerous the conditions between Iran and the US and warned the US to review the consequences of futile measures against Iran.

He said he does not want to evaluate what has happened over the past several hours, but based on the information it is clear that the situation is so dangerous and it is the start of war.

Meanwhile, the Press Secretary for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov urged all sides in the Persian Gulf to exercise self-restraint.

Speaking to reporters, he described as worrying the current situation, and said that Russia is carefully monitoring the situation.

In the meantime, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US of war against Iran, saying, “Should the United States try to use force against Iran, a catastrophe will follow, because the effects of a military approach are very hard to gauge.”

