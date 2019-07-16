Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 16

** IRAN NEWS
- Forex market stable despite US toughest sanctions
- Europe urged to make investments in Iran to save JCPOA
- Iran rejects Europe's unrealistic JCPOA expectations
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Iran ready to talk ‘right now’ if US lifts sanctions
- After insulting them, Trump demands congresswomen of color apologize
- Yemen sides meet on Hodeida for first time in months
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Paris Turns to Virtual War Zone on Bastille Day
- Saudi Forces Suffer Heavy Losses in Yemeni Retaliation
- Russia Upset USA 3-1 at VNL, Clinch Gold Medal
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran-Iraq cooperation promotes regional security: Judiciary chief
- IIDCYA honors “architect of dreams” Ahmad Jafari
- Practical steps needed by European partners to save JCPOA’
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- China's growth slides to weakest pace in almost three decades
- Talks possible if US returns to logic
- Overseas travels tumble 6.5%
