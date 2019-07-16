Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 16

** IRAN NEWS

- Forex market stable despite US toughest sanctions

- Europe urged to make investments in Iran to save JCPOA

- Iran rejects Europe's unrealistic JCPOA expectations

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Iran ready to talk ‘right now’ if US lifts sanctions

- After insulting them, Trump demands congresswomen of color apologize

- Yemen sides meet on Hodeida for first time in months

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Paris Turns to Virtual War Zone on Bastille Day

- Saudi Forces Suffer Heavy Losses in Yemeni Retaliation

- Russia Upset USA 3-1 at VNL, Clinch Gold Medal

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran-Iraq cooperation promotes regional security: Judiciary chief

- IIDCYA honors “architect of dreams” Ahmad Jafari

- Practical steps needed by European partners to save JCPOA’

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- China's growth slides to weakest pace in almost three decades

- Talks possible if US returns to logic

- Overseas travels tumble 6.5%

