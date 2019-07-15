There is face-saving solution to exit current situation: Iran FM Zarif

"Our option is to resist any pressure but if the US is looking for one way to get out of this situation and to save its face, there is a solution," Zarif told NBCon Monday.

The Iranian diplomacy chief reiterated that Tehran is not looking for tensions but that it will defend itself in case of aggression.

Zarif, who is in New York to attend a high-profile UN meeting on sustainable development, noted that Iran's market is open to American businesses, saying that the US has deprived itself from the Iranian market.

