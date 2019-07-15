Iran to fully support Syria: Senior official

"Iran will do whatever it can to back Syria politically and economically," said Hossein Amir Abdollahian, senior advisor to Iranian Parliament speaker in a meeting with Syrian parliament speaker Hammouda Sabbagh in Damascus on Monday.

The Syrian official expressed his country's solidarity with Iran in the wake of US threats.

Amir Abdollahian noted that "Syria has entered a new era", adding that terrorists will be eliminated in Idlib.

The Iranian official stressed that Tehran and Damascus governments should develop religious tourism, expand their economic relations and resist against unilateral US actions.

Amir Abdollahian reiterated that US President Donald Trump's Administration should "change its policy" toward Iran, noting that Washington's measures are doomed to failure.

"Trump Administration's words are contradictory. On the one hand, it threatens Iran and on the other seeks relations with Iran. Trump's only way is to change its policies because his policy toward Iran is doomed to failure.

