UN conveys concern to US over movement restrictions on Iran FM Zarif, delegation in NYC

"The UN Secretariat General is aware of restriction imposed on Iranian officials in New York. We are in contact with the US and Iranian mission and have conveyed our concerns to the US as the host country," said Farhan Haq, deputy UN spokesman on Monday.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his delegation will be permitted to travel between UN headquarters and the Iranian mission six blocks away, and to the residence of Iran’s U.N. ambassador nearby. The group arrived in New York on Sunday morning.

The UN official noted that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' position about the nuclear deal is "clear", adding that he calls on all parties to maintain the deal.

"If the parties are not committed to the deal, there is high risk of regional conflict as stated time and again by the secretary general," Haq added.

Zarif is in New York to attend a meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council, a high-level ministerial meeting on sustainable development goals for issues that include conflict, hunger, gender equality and climate change. His visa was issued at the US Embassy in Bern, Switzerland, a day before he arrived in the United States, Washington Post reports.

The United States has an agreement that requires it to issue visas expeditiously to all foreign diplomats traveling to New York for UN events.

Zarif is expected to meet with think tanks and journalists while he is in New York, and the six-block restriction means they will have to come to him at the Iran’s U.N. mission.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish