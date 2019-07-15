Enemies fail to damage Iran-Iraq ties: Judiciary Chief

Having said that on Monday, Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi, during the meeting with Faik Zaidan and the accompanying delegation, stated that Iran-Iraq relations are not merely limited to neighborliness, noting, "Neighborliness is very important to us, but more important is the relationship and the very deep ties that are rooted in our common beliefs, and what brings us together today is the beliefs, and culture of the two nations."

The Head of the Judiciary expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government for establishing consular services for Iranian pilgrims, saying, "There are some problems for pilgrims that can be resolved by negotiations, and we also hope that the grounds for the release of Iranian prisoners through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in cooperation with the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic were provided."

Pointing to the development of relations between Iran and Iraq in the political, economic and cultural spheres, the Head of the Judiciary emphasized the necessity for extending judicial relations between the two countries, adding that the exchange of experiences between the two judiciary can be very effective.

The Head of the Judiciary expressed his satisfaction with the common position of Iran and Iraq on the issue of the security, saying that the security of the region is in the hands of the people of the region and the presence of foreign forces brings nothing but insecurity, and highlighted, "Cooperation of the governments of Iraq and Iran, especially in the area of ​​human rights is very good. There is also a good cooperation between the two countries in the fight against narcotics, which today is growing under the umbrella of Europe and the United States.”

The Head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, for his part, congratulated the appointment of Hojjatoleslam Raeisi as head of Iran's Judiciary, saying, "I hope that on this trip, we provide the grounds to realize the previous agreements."

"We need to find a solution to implement the MoUs and share experiences. This will require the efforts of both sides and, with more consultation, these issues will be solved."

The head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, in another part of the visit, considered his country as the front line of the defense against the terrorist currents, and went on to say, "The Iraqi people, with unity and belief that this great enemy is the enemy of the world, was able to win over the ISIS and thwart the plot the entire region to be get involved in chaos."

