UK: China, Russia after preserving Iran Deal

"Important discussions with EU colleagues, including @JY_LeDrian and @ministerBlok about Iran: we support nuclear deal but there can be no ‘partial’ compliance. You are either on path to a nuclearized Middle East or not...," Jeremy Hunt wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

He added: "…so whilst we seek to dial down tensions on Grace 1 we also expect progress in returning to JCPOA compliance."

Hunt reiterated: "Remember not just Europe supporting it but Russia and China too."

Earlier, Jeremy Hunt, who was too in Brussels to attend the Council's meeting, confirmed that Europe is trying to save the nuclear deal which was signed between major global powers and Iran in 2015.

He said that there was a "small" but "closing window" to preserve the deal.

Before the meeting, Mogherini said that the options to convince Iran to come back to the deal will be discussed.

France, Germany and UK in a joint statement expressed concerns over the outlook of a failed nuclear deal.

"We believe that the time has come to act responsibly and to look for ways to stop the escalation of tension and resume dialogue," they said.

Europe has been criticized by Tehran for its inaction in face of the US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said it was not enough that Europe expressed interest in the saving the deal, urging it to walk the talk.

