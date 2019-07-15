Reduction in Iran's JCPOA commitment giving opportunity to diplomacy: AEOI spokesman

In an interview on Monday, referring to Iran's nuclear initiatives for a political balance, the Iranian official highlighted, "The JCPOA was a deal that the things we presented were much more than what we received because the other sides, especially after the withdrawal of the US, have forgotten their commitments vis-à-vis the JCPOA and the nuclear measures that the Islamic Republic of Iran is undertaking today are to remind the parties to fulfill their obligations.

"What the Islamic Republic of Iran is doing to promote nuclear power is in the framework of the JCPOA, and Articles 26 and 36 stipulated that if the other party does not fulfill its obligations, this right exists to the other party to reconsider its obligations," Kamalvandi expressed.

The Deputy Head of Atomic Energy Organization pointed to the President Rouhani’s letter to the parties of the JCPOA and stated, "The President noted in this letter that, if you do not use the opportunities provided by Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the issues that have been stipulated in the JCPOA will reduce its obligations, and this has actually been done in a two-month period.

Kamalvandi reiterated that after the end of the first two-month period, uranium reserves were beyond 300 kilograms, and extra heavy water was also withdrawn from Iran's commitments. At present, we left behind the 3.67 percent enrichment ceiling, and are providing the enriched materials for power plant fuel that is 4.5 percent.

He stated about Iran's actions, "These actions are not based on obstinacy but to give diplomacy an opportunity for signatories to carry out their obligations, and if Europeans and the United States do not fulfill their obligations, with reducing commitments, we create a balance in the deal and return the conditions to four years ago. We should not forget that the Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled all its obligations, and the IAEA's reports fully confirm this.

