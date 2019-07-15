Europe should be united on Iran’s case: French FM

"In my view, the main topic of the meeting is clearly the issue of the Middle East and tensions in the region, as well as Iran's continued decision to increase its uranium enrichment level beyond the level set by the Vienna deal in 2015," said Le Drian who arrived the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

The French FM went on to say, “France, Germany and Britain should give guarantee to Iran and accompany this country.”

Le Drian said Iran's move to increase the level of enrichment was a bad reaction to America's bad decision to restore sanctions against the country, which jeopardized Iran's interests.

He reiterated that Iran should retreat from its decision to reduce its commitments under the JCPOA.

The French foreign minister said in an interview with the LCI television network on Sunday that the European Union had made some progress in opposing US unilateral sanctions against Iran, but it is still not enough.

The EU foreign ministers meeting is scheduled to take place while Germany, France and Britain yesterday in a joint statement reaffirmed their commitment towards the JCPOA, and called for halting tensions in the Persian Gulf and resuming talks.

The leaders of Berlin, Paris and London said in the statement, "We have recently launched some diplomatic initiatives to help decrease the tension and dialogue, which requires urgent signs of goodwill from all sides."

"While we continue to support the JCPOA, its continuity depends on Iran's full adherence, and we strongly urge Iran to cancel its recent decisions on this matter. We will continue to find ways to negotiate which envisioned in the agreement to address Iran's commitment, including through the Joint Commission of the JCPOA."

After the Europeans' non-compliance towards their obligations, Iran's 3.67 percent enriched uranium reserves crossed 300 kilograms.

On Sunday, the Islamic Republic of Iran, following a failure by the Group 4 + 1 to honor its commitment in the JCPOA and not meeting Iran's demands, carried out a second step to reduce its commitments, according to which Iran no longer respects the limit on the level of enrichment to the ceiling 3.67 percent.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing the continued reduction of its commitments in the nuclear deal, has underscored that these steps are in line with the JCPOA and in accordance with Articles 26 and 36 of this agreement, and that if the partners take the steps necessary to fulfill their obligations, these measures can be quickly reversed.

This week in a fresh effort to save the JCPOA; an agreement allegedly tied to the dignity and credibility of the Europeans, EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini went to Iraq in order to find a way to reduce tensions at this turbulent region.

The foreign policy chief of the European Union, who is trying to maintain the European Union's last independent stronghold against the devastating invasion of US President Donald Trump, hopes that Iraq would host a regional meeting to reduce tensions in the region, mainly between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.

Although the Iraqi officials did not disclose much of their intention, on the eve of Mogherini's visit it was announced that they are preparing to hold a regional summit and they expressed the hope that their efforts will not be futile as a result of pressures exerted by the US and regional hardliners.

