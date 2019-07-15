Iran urges EU partners to take practical, responsive step

Reacting to the recent statement released by E3 on the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mousavi said the Iranian government reviews Europeans side's statements and stances carefully and on the basis of their compatibility with the deal and enactments of the JCPOA joint commission.

Continuation of voluntarily acts based on Iran's good-will gesture in the JCPOA is rooted in the mutuality of the predicted rights and commitments in the JCPOA.

Such path should not be regarded as a one-way road, he added.

Any request from Iran to reverse to the situation before May 8, 2019 without proving the political will and practical ability of the European sides to create balance in implementing the JCPOA commitments and benefiting Iran of the outcomes of lifting sanctions would be an unrealistic expectation and in contrast with JCPOA's content.

In their statement, heads of Berlin, Paris and London said that they have had some diplomatic initiatives to remove tensions and hold talks.

They urged Iran to stop its recent decision on reducing its commitments with regards to the JCPAO, saying that their compliance with the nuclear deal depends on Iran full commitment.

Earlier, Jeremy Hunt, who was too in Brussels to attend the Council's meeting, confirmed that Europe is trying to save the nuclear deal which was signed between major global powers and Iran in 2015.

He said that there was a "small" but "closing window" to preserve the deal.

Before the meeting, Mogherini said that the options to convince Iran to come back to the deal will be discussed.

France, Germany and the UK in a joint statement expressed concerns over the outlook of a failed nuclear deal.

"We believe that the time has come to act responsibly and to look for ways to stop the escalation of tension and resume dialogue," they said.

Europe has been criticized by Tehran for its inaction in face of the US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said it was not enough that Europe expressed interest in the saving the deal, urging it to walk the talk.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish