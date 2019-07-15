Iran, Russia review 15th economic cooperation agreements

Mehdi Sanaei's meeting with Alexander Novak was held on Monday, in which ways to implement the memoranda of understanding and agreements at the 15th Joint Commission of the two countries were discussed.

In the meeting the two sides called for speeding up of the implementation of signed documents, and stressed the need for continuation of such meetings in order to achieve suitable results based on the vision plan outlined by both sides presidents.

The fifteenth summit of the Iran-Russia Joint Cooperation Commission meeting was held in Tehran and Isfahan in mid- June and the two sides signed 12 documents on economic and trade cooperation, while it has been announced earlier that seven joint cooperation documents are due to be signed.

Optimization of Ramin Ahwaz Power Plant, signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Electricity, Transportation and Starting Operations for electric Garmsar- Inche Bouron Rail way, Competition Tariffs and Quarantine Meeting of Railway Companies of Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan, Preparing a Roadmap for the Implementation of Sarakhs - Bandar Abbas railway line, Chabahar - Zahedan, Bafq- Turban and Zahedan - Birjand and its connection to Bafq - Mashhad railway line and the study of Rasht - Astara railway plan are among the important agreements between the two countries.

An agreement on the activities related to the Iranian companies applying for aquaculture, cooperation in the field of medicine, including the registration of drugs for rare diseases in Iran for the years 2019-2021 in Russia, transfer of technology and the use of technical and engineering capacities of the two countries, launching the recreational Caspian shipping line in cooperation with the northern Caucasus provinces, the implementation of the second and third phase of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the operation of the green customs corridor, construction of four power plants in Hormozgan province with a capacity of 1,400 megawatts were among the other issues that were finalized in the framework of the recent summit.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish