Mogherini: EU to increase its presence in Middle East

According to the Kuwaiti daily Al- Ray, Mogherini said that the EU will strengthen its presence in the Middle East.

The EU office opened Sunday at the Al-Hamra Tower in Kuwait which is regarded as the third largest office in the Persian Gulf after Riyadh and Abu Dhabi offices.

The EU foreign policy chief, who arrived in Kuwait on Saturday evening, met with Emir of Kuwait on Sunday.

Mogherini praised the Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah’s stances on strengthening bilateral cooperation and appreciated the country's position regarding the developments in the region.

"We appreciate Kuwait's efforts to reduce tension and call for cooperation in the region," the official told reporters after the meeting.

Before traveling to Kuwait, the EU foreign policy chief visited Iraq and met with the country's officials.

This week in a fresh effort to save the JCPOA; an agreement allegedly tied to the dignity and credibility of the Europeans, EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini went to Iraq in order to find a way to reduce tensions at this turbulent region.

The foreign policy chief of the European Union, who is trying to maintain the European Union's last independent stronghold against the devastating invasion of US President Donald Trump, hopes that Iraq would host a regional meeting to reduce tensions in the region, mainly between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.

Although the Iraqi officials did not disclose much of their intention, on the eve of Mogherini's visit it was announced that they are preparing to hold a regional summit and they expressed the hope that their efforts will not be futile as a result of pressures exerted by the US and regional hardliners.

On Sunday, Mogherini conferred with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim on regional development.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish