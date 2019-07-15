US diplomat to talk with Seoul officials about Iran

Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday that the American diplomat who was appointed to the post a month ago is for the first time that he is travelling to South Korea and will start his visit to the country on Tuesday.

During his three-day visit to South Korea, he is scheduled to meet with a number of high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

The trip, according to the official South Korean news agency, is being made while the United States has asked a number of countries to form a coalition to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, but Korea says no such request has been made.

Japan's media also reported that US Senior Diplomat David Stilwell has discussed on Iran and North Korea during a trip to Tokyo, but are not willing to provide details.

Japan's Nova website released images of US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs on Thursday which indicated that he has arrived at Narita Airport in Tokyo.

He announced that in an upcoming regional tour he will talk with officials from the relevant countries about Iran, North Korea and the military alliance between the United States and Japan as well as peace and stability in the region.

At the Narita International Airport, the US official told reporters that one of the important issues to be discussed with Japanese officials is the strategy for the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean.

In the past two years, the United States has been involved with issues related to North Korea and the Asia-Pacific region.

