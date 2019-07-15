Exports of goods from Bushehr customs in southern Iran up 34%

Mansour Bazyar, the director of Bushehr Customs Office, said that the past three-month exports excluding gas condensates amounted to $2.152 billion.

He said that Iran’s main exports from Bushehr customs office are petrochemical products, gas condensates, minerals, fish and vegetables.

China, UAE, South Korea, India, Brazil, Qatar, Pakistan, Iraq and Turkey were the main destinations for the Iranian commodities over the three-month period, the official said.

Bazyar also said that some 100,000 tons of commodities worth $258 million were imported to Iran via Bushehr customs office in the mentioned period which shows a 47% decrease in terms of weight and a 53% fall in terms of value compared to figures from the same period last year.

China, New Zealand, UAE, India, The Philippines, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan were the main importers to Iran via Busher customs, he said.

