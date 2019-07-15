Flash floods kill 23 in northern Pakistan

A large number of homes in the Laswa area of Neelam valley were damaged and dozens of people were swept away in flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Landslides were also reported in the area and officials said many structures in Laswa were completely destroyed.

Traffic flow in the area has been severely disrupted, while cell phone and internet services are also affected.

Teams including officials from the district administration, disaster management authority and local police are conducting rescue operations in the area.

Temporary camps are being set up to house the displaced people and provide them with food and emergency supplies.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Operations Dr Syed Al-Rehman Qureshi confirmed the death toll and said it was likely to rise over the coming hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in different parts of Pakistan.

Last week, a flood hit several villages in Golen Gol area of northern Chitral district after a glacial lake burst its banks overnight, toppling electricity poles and inundating roads and farmlands.

