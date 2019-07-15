No sense of superiority in Vienna-Tehran relations: Austrian ambassador

Stefan Scholz made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran on the occasion of day of dialogue with the world.

July 14 in Iran is named day of dialogue and interaction with the world.

Scholz recalled the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, expressing pleasure with signing the international agreement in Vienna.

Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany- reached a landmark nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015. The United States withdrew unilaterally from the deal on May 8, 2018.

About the Iranian society, the Austrian ambassador said the statistics shows that how Iranian people are interested in literature and philosophy, the issues which can facilitate Vienna-Tehran bilateral cooperation.

Referring to his communication with a number of Iranian universities, the ambassador said he has found that the Iranian people are enthusiastically eager for dialogue in all areas, particularly in the field of science.

Touching upon Iran's achievements during the past four decades, the ambassador said Iran has preserved its scientific, social and political independence during the years, and the country can be a good example for the Middle East countries.

He further hoped that the era of the arbitrary sanctions against Iran would end.

After leaving the Iran Deal, the US President Donald Trump said he is to impose the 'highest level' of economic sanctions against Iran. His decision was taken despite the world’s criticism over Washington’s anti-Iran measures.

Trump re-imposed the anti-Iran sanctions in November 2018.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish