Iran documentary received 2019 Festival Sole Luna award

The movie received the award for best filming and best movie from students view point.

"Thinking about mutual knowledge as a natural bridge linking positive values, the association plans its projects taking inspiration from different artistic expressions," Sole Luna website reported.

It added: "Music, cinema, dance, painting, architecture and science have turned into means for a deeper knowledge of the “other”."

According to IMDb website, 'Beloved' narrates the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows.

The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz Mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

Earlier, the Beloved' reached the competition section of the 'Showcase of the World' of Canada's Hot Docs Festival.

