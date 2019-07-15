Iran's NGO says in letter to Trump will take legal action over sanctions

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran have taken a toll on many men, women, children, the elderly and the disabled as they have been deprived of access to their most needed services such as hygienic stuff, Mohammad Musavi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tavana Association, wrote in a letter addressing US President Donald Trump.

Musavi, who is also the owner of Firooz Group, an industrial complex manufacturing children hygienic products, added that US sanctions have led to a rise in prices of the basic commodities and that many products aren’t accessible for large group of people, leading to shutting down of the company that used to create jobs for the disabled.

The Iranian economic operator, who is also a social activist, accuses Trump of violating Article 32 of Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) that guarantees the rights and dignity of people with disabilities.

“Tavana Association has 12 legal and official representatives however it has been denied entry to the US to attend UN meetings. This is an abuse of the international image of the UN situated on the US territory,” he added.

“If the US president wants to ignore the large population of disabled Iranians and make them victims of his own policies, we will submit our complaint to international courts and will do everything to obtain justice through human rights activists and other people.

