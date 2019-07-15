Iran athlete breaks record of slalom skating in world

During the event which is still underway in Spain, Iranian squad competed in hockey, skateboarding, freestyle, alpine and speed fields.

Reza Lesani and Romina Salek ranked third and Amir Mohammad Savari stood on the second place.

Lesani with the record of 4.118 broke the world record.

Earlier, Iranian hockey team was defeated by Latvia, Slovakia and Mexico and overpowered India and stood on the 18th position in the world.

The eleven-day intensive competition was held with the attendance of over 4,000 athletes in very diverse disciplines such as Alpine, Artistic, Roller Freestyle, Downhill, Inline Freestyle, Inline Hockey, Rink Hockey, Roller Derby, Scooter, Speed and Skateboarding.

