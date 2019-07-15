Iran to promote defense power: Iran Defense Min

Brigadier-General Amir Hatami, made the remarks in his report to Majlis Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy about the most recent developments of the region and Iranian military capabilities.

Brigadier-General Hatami said, "The Ministry of Defense spares no efforts to enhance the defensive power of the country making up for an active deterrent power."

Regarding the US RQ-$A drone that was shot down by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corpse (IRGC) on June 20 after violating Iranian territorial waters, he said, "Foreign experts were impressed by the move and Iranian military power."

"The move made the enemies understand that Iran has the power to defend itself."

He added that all the stages of shooting down the invading US drone was done by the domestically-made equipment and no foreign-made equipment was used in tracing, identifying, and striking the drone.

He added that if foreigners are unwilling to help Iran in car making industry, so that the defense industries can collaborate with Ministry of Industry.

