Non-oil exports from southern Iranian port rise up

Director general of port and maritime organization of Hormuzgan province Allah Morad Afifipour made the remarks speaking to reporters in south of the country on Monday.

Oil and non-oil exports witnessed three and 10 percent growth respectively during the period, the official said.

Shahid Rajaei port is the biggest and the most equipped port of its kind that covers 80 percent of container operations in Iran.

As Afifipour said, about 19.9 million tons of oil and non-oil products have been loaded onto and offloaded from Shahid Rajaei Port during the past three months.

Meanwhile, some 1,047 vessels have operated to ship the merchandises from the port.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish