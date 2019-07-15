US moves trigger tensions in region: Russian politician

"The US exacerbated the situation by withdrawing from the JCPOA and re-imposing unilateral sanctions. Therefore, the first concern of all sides should be finding a way to prevent conflict in the region," Andrey Kortunov, director-general of the Russian International Affairs Council, told IRNA.

Although we know that the US President Donald Trump does not want getting involved in a conflict with Iran, the tension should not be permitted to rise, he said.

The Russian official who was in Beijing to participate in a forum, said that there were radical people around Trump that are incessantly trying to trap him in a conflict with Iran, he said, warning that the international community should be careful about the issue, particularly in the wake of seizure of a supertanker carrying Iran oil and the presence of military forces in the region.

The supertanker was seized by the UK at Gibraltar Strait two weeks ago, stirring tensions between Tehran and London.

British officials say that they seized the tanker in compliance with the European Union's sanctions against Syria. Tehran rejects the claim , saying the supertanker was not heading to Syria, arguing that the vessel is a supertanker that cannot dock in any Syrian port.

The Russian official expressed concerns about the US military presence, its withdrawal from the nuclear deal, and tightening the sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that such pressures do not solve any problem.

He said that there are numerous ways for resolving the dispute, including setting the stage for dialogues.

War is a big disaster for the entire world and the region, he said calling on all diplomats to make efforts for paving the way for talks.

Kortunov said that Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif are regarded two experienced politicians that can play major roles in de-escalation through diplomacy.

He said that Washington has turned the situation into a crisis and challenge by diverting the path to negotiations.

Direct talks among senior officials of countries, including the US and Iran, can ease the situation, the Russian politician added.

