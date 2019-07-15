Aljazeera reveals Bahrain's assassination squad in Tehran

The documentary, titled "Players with Fire," included classified videotape of Hosham Baluchi who was killed in 2015. The program showed Baluchi saying that the Government of Bahrain had hired him in 2006 to do espionage and other operations in Iran.

The short video clip said that that Bahrain had supported Jondullah terror group as well.

In a part of the videotape, Baluchi said that he was worried that al-Khalifa might decide to eliminate him because of the secrets he knew.

The documentary also shows Mohammad Saleh, head of al-Qaeda in Bahrain confessing that the security officials of Bahrain wanted him in 2003 to assassinate the Shia dissidents of the rulers, including Abdulwahhab Hussein.

The report added that Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa had personally wanted Saudi Arabia to release the al-Qaeda leader of Bahrain who was imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

In May 2015, Hosham Azizi, known as Abuhafs al-Balushi, was reported to have been killed in Sistan-Baluchestan, southwestern Iran.

The documentary also reveals some documents that show the government of Bahrain have tried to assassinate a number of its dissidents with the help of al-Qaeda.

