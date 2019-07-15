15 July 2019 - 10:20
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code 83396141
0 Persons

Iran registers five orbit points each year: Space official

Iran registers five orbit points each year: Space official

Tehran, July 15, IRNA – Each year, Iran registers five orbit points which will be left to use by other countries if not used by Iran in the time limit, according to the head of the Iranian Space Agency.

Speaking to IRNA correspondent on Monday, Morteza Barrari said that orbit points are the points registered by different countries in the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to send radio and television signals.  

Clarke belt, which is a geostationary orbit, often referred to as a geosynchronous equatorial orbit, is a circular geosynchronous orbit 35,786 km above Earth's equator all the telecommunications and television satellites are put on.

Barrari said that Iran is seeking to build or buy its needed telecommunications satellites and put them in the registered orbit points.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =