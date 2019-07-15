Iran registers five orbit points each year: Space official

Speaking to IRNA correspondent on Monday, Morteza Barrari said that orbit points are the points registered by different countries in the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to send radio and television signals.

Clarke belt, which is a geostationary orbit, often referred to as a geosynchronous equatorial orbit, is a circular geosynchronous orbit 35,786 km above Earth's equator all the telecommunications and television satellites are put on.

Barrari said that Iran is seeking to build or buy its needed telecommunications satellites and put them in the registered orbit points.

