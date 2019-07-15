FIE hails Iranian fencers' progress

The clip starts with pictures of Iranian sabre fencers Mojtaba Abedini and Ali Pakdaman in 2016 Olympic and then screens Abedini's victory.

It also refers to Iranian national sabre fencing team in 2012 and 2019 which stood on the 4th place.

Iranian fencing team is now in 2019 World Fencing Championships which will be underway until July 23 in Budapest, Hungary.

Earlier, Iranian team stood on the second place in after South Korea in 2019 Asian Fencing Championships which was held in Chiba, Japan on June 13-18.

Meanwhile, Abedini received a bronze medal after defeating Chinese rival in individual category.

