15 July 2019 - 10:14
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83396124
0 Persons

FIE hails Iranian fencers' progress

FIE hails Iranian fencers' progress

Tehran, July 15, IRNA – The international governing body of Olympic fencing (FIE) in a video clip praised the progress of Iranian fencers over the last few years.

The clip starts with pictures of Iranian sabre fencers Mojtaba Abedini and Ali Pakdaman in 2016 Olympic and then screens Abedini's victory.

It also refers to Iranian national sabre fencing team in 2012 and 2019 which stood on the 4th place.

Iranian fencing team is now in 2019 World Fencing Championships which will be underway until July 23 in Budapest, Hungary.

Earlier, Iranian team stood on the second place in after South Korea in 2019 Asian Fencing Championships which was held in Chiba, Japan on June 13-18.

Meanwhile, Abedini received a bronze medal after defeating Chinese rival in individual category.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 5 =