FM spox critical of US limitations on Zarif's movement to some NY districts

Speaking to IRNA, Abbas Mousavi said that as Pompeo confessed in his recent interview, they are worried about the political implications of the Iranian foreign minister's current tour to the United Nations enlightening the New York-based diplomatic corps.

Definitely, putting limitation on Zarif's movement to some districts of New York will have no effect on his agenda, he said.

Zarif usually stays in the UN and also the residence of the Iranian envoy to New York and all interviews and speeches will be held there, he added.

Earlier in a telephone interview with Washington Post, Pomeo said that he granted visa to Zarif, adding that Iranian foreign minister's movement to some districts of New York will be sharply curtailed.

He added: “It’s absolutely appropriate that we provide Foreign Minister Zarif and his delegation with all the rights that they are due under the U.N. headquarters agreement, and nothing more than that."

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarid landed in New York on Sunday to take part at Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC)’s annual High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) started on July 9 and will work until July 18. The ministerial meetings were scheduled for the last three days.

Zarif is also scheduled to visit Venezuela to participate in Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) foreign ministers' meeting.

Mousavi added that bilateral meetings with Venezuelan officials are on the agenda of Zarif's visit to Caracas.

Zarif will then travel to South America to hold bilateral meetings with officials of Nicaragua and Bolivia.

