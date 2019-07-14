Iran calls on Europe to 'invest' in nuclear deal

“The Europeans claim that they want to salvage the deal, but we haven’t seen them ready for investment to do so,” Zarif told the press as he landed in New York to take part in the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC)’s annual High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

“The mere saying that they are interested in saving an international agreement is different from investments to maintain it. The Europeans haven’t shown this,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister called on the US to return to the negotiating table, saying it’s up to them to do so after they left the deal unilaterally.

“We didn’t leave the table. It’s still there. We sat down at this table and discussed JCPOA with other parties,” he mentioned.

The Iranian diplomat also noted that the UK has promised to facilitate the liberation of a supertanker in the Strait of Gibraltar.

London says it had headed to Syria, but Iran rejects it.

Zarif also mentioned that Iran has seen good signs that the region is getting back to Iran’s proposal and idea of talks and that regional security won’t be provided from outside.

“I believe the only way for our region is collective security and talks,” Zarif stressed.

He referred to Iran’s proposal of non-aggression pact between regional countries. “The only way to obtain security in the region is this. Regional countries, one by one, are coming to the conclusion that they can’t buy their security from outside,” he mentioned.

