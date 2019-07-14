Iran's FM Zarif in New York to participate at ECOSOC meeting

Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC)’s annual High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) started on July 9 and will come to an end on July 18. There will be ministerial meetings on the last three days.

he HLPF is the chief global forum for reviewing successes, challenges and lessons learned, on the road towards reaching the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

This year, the annual meeting is being held under the theme "Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality".

The Forum will assess progress made over the past four years, since the Goals were adopted by all Member States at UN Headquarters, and decide what needs to be done moving forward and “where we are collectively in SDG implementation, globally, regionally, nationally and locally”.

Zarif is expected to use the opportunity to raise the issue of unilateral US sanctions that go against the sustainable development document.

