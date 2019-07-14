UK seizure of oil tanker due to US drone shot down by Iran : Defense minister

“Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the enemies came to the understanding that Iran has firm will to defend itself after their advanced drone was hit,” said Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, a member of Iranian parliament's Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy, citing the Iranian defense minister.

“Brigadier General Hatami said that the US drone was intercepted by Iranian home-grown defensive capabilities. The coordination and fast response by Iranian defense forces as well as coordination with the diplomatic apparatus was one of the positive effects of the move that left the US without hope in international arena,” he added.

Iranian armed forces shot down a US drone while flying over Iran's territorial waters a month ago.

“The illegal seizure of the oil tanker was aimed at compensating for this failure but it was another failure on top of many others,” according to the Iranian minister.

The UK government seized a supertanker carrying Iranian oil in the Strait of Gibraltar, claiming it headed for Syria that is under the EU sanctions since 2011.

Iran denies the claim and has demanded the immediate release of the tanker.

