Europe reafirms support for Iran nuclear deal, will look for further solutions

“We, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, sharing common security interests, in particular upholding the non-proliferation regime, recall our continuing commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was agreed upon four years ago with Iran, on July 14, 2015,” read a statement by the three countries, also known as E3.

The US withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran.

“Together, we have stated unambiguously on 8 May 2018 our regret and concern after the decision of the United States to withdraw from the JCPOA and to re-impose sanctions on Iran, while this country had implemented its commitments under the agreement - as consistently confirmed by the IAEA until last month,” the statement added.

The communique goes on to say that the European signatories have done their “best efforts to ensure that the Iranian people could continue to benefit from the legitimate economic advantages provided by the JCPO”.

They are referring to a special payment channel, called Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), designed to handle humanitarian goods with Iran.

However, the mechanism hasn’t been implemented yet.

The three nations also said they were “concerned by the risk that the JCPOA further unravels under the strain of sanctions imposed by the United States and following Iran’s decision to no longer implement several of the central provisions of the agreement.”

Iran has taken two calculated steps to reduce parts of its nuclear commitments in response to the European lack of action to stand up against the US.

Tehran has given the E3 60 days to buy Iranian oil and use its revenues to sell goods otherwise it will take more steps later.

“Moreover, our three countries are deeply troubled by the attacks we have witnessed in the Persian Gulf and beyond, and by the deterioration of the security in the region,” said the statement, referring to attacks on several oil tankers.

“We believe the time has come to act responsibly and seek a path to stop the escalation of tensions and resume dialogue. The risks are such that it is necessary for all stakeholders to pause and consider the possible consequences of their actions,” added the document.

“We will continue to explore the avenues of dialogue foreseen under the agreement to address Iran’s compliance, including through the Joint Commission of the JCPOA,” they added.

German, French and British leaders say they will “continue active engagement with all interested parties, in the interest of the preservation of international peace and security”.

