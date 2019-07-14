Iran's oil sales rising, more petrodollars coming back: CBI

“According to the latest information I have received, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s oil sales are gradually growing and the process of repatriating forex revenues has been facilitated,” said Abdolnaser Hemmati, Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor on Sunday.

Iran has been hard at work to bypass the US unilateral sanctions and sell its crude after the re-imposition of unilateral sanctions.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that Tehran will keep selling its oil under any circumstances.

Hemmati added that CBI has been able to resist the US maximum pressure and go past them.

“Despite sanctions, the CBI was able to control the forex market,” he said in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

"The US failed to achieve its goal of shooting up dollar prices 10-fold,” Hemmati noted, adding that CBI won’t allow further rises in forex rates.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish