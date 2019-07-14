Kish Air, Oman sign airport service cooperation agreement

The contract was signed during the visit to Oman of vice-chairman of the presiding board and caretaker of Kish Airline Farzaneh Sharafbafi.

Also during a meeting between caretaker of Kish Airline and Iran's Ambassador to Muscat Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi, the two sides discussed development of cooperation between Iran and Oman, in particular in the aviation industry, and the launch of cargo flights for strengthening activities of Iran's industrial craftsmen.

During the meeting, Nouri Shahroudi pointed out the importance and role of the country's air fleet in developing political, cultural and trade relations between the two countries, and stressed establishing new routes and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided to review the new flight routes through Kish Air Airport's Business and Airport Services Department to enhance the satisfaction of Kish Airline passengers.

According to the report, during the visit Sharafbafi talked with Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani and presented a report on the activities of the company. Rahmani also commended Kish Air's activities, and underscored its cooperation with Oman Holding for the development of relations between Iran and Oman as one of the most important strategies of Kish Airline.

