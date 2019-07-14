Ministry of Intelligence destroys 2 drug bands

According to the Ministry of Intelligence's Public Relations Department on Sunday, the forces of the Ministry in Sistan and Baluchestan Province identified and dismantled two big bands of drug traffickers in the city of Iranshahr.

During this operation, a number of drug traffickers were arrested and over three tons of drugs were seized from them.

The Iranshahr Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor in south of Sistan and Baluchestan announced yesterday that 3.1 tons of opium and hashish were discovered by Intelligence Ministry's forces.

"Following the acquisition of news on transportation of narcotics by 2 trucks in the roads of the city of Iranshahr, the Intelligence Ministry’ forces after the seizure and inspection of these trucks seize three tons and 100 kilograms of opium and hashish. Two drug traffickers were arrested in this connection," it said.

