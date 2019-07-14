Medical Sciences Universities of Tehran, Kufa resume scientific cooperation

Qanbari noted on Sunday that the issue of setting up joint courses with foreign universities in Nanotechnology Group was raised several years ago. Considering Iran's global ranking in the production of nanotechnology, as one of the top five countries in the world, there are grounds for a successful international presence and scientific authority in the region in the field of medical nanotechnology.

"Following the launch of the Iraqi medical nanotechnology workshops in Iraq, officials at the University of Kufa showed great interest in scientific collaboration with the nanotechnology group, and talks on the launch of the field were pursued three years ago, until finally the final agreement between the two universities was concluded on how the course for this joint course would be provided and it was approved by the Iraqi Ministry of Science.

Qanbari announced the duration of the course for 2 years, and stated, "The first year is the training course and theoretical and practical courses at Kufa University are provided. In some courses approved by the Department of Nanotechnology, the university will also use the participation of professors from the University of Kufa.

"In the second year, students enrolled in both universities will attend in Iran and conduct their dissertation under the supervision of faculty members of the Department and one from the University of Kufa, who will cooperate as the second supervisor with the research team.", he noted.

According to Qanbari, after completing the dissertation, the students will defend their dissertation in accordance with the current processes of the university, and ultimately they will be awarded a joint degree.

Director of the Department of Nanotechnology at the Medical University of Tehran said the implementation of this program was visual manifestation of educational change and innovation. In implementing this joint program, innovations have been made and if successful they can be presented as an efficient model. One of these innovations is the provision of courses that are terminated and interconnected, which reduces the number of unnecessary visits by the two countries' professors and boosts focus of the learners on a topic.

The person in charge of the Secretariat for Transformation and Innovation at the University of Medical Sciences pointed to the development of knowledge of medical nanotechnology and its positioning in the health system as the National Specialized Mission of the University, and said, "Acquiring scientific authority in this field is one of the major plans of Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

