Bushehr’s TVET, Russian company sign MoU

Technical and Vocational Education and Training Organization Director of Bushehr province Abdol Majid Dorahaki said on Sunday that the duration of the MoU to be implemented is two years according to which the labor forces needed by the Russian company in the field of bronze, steel, aluminum, ordinary welding and examining the welding are provided by he organization.

The official went on to say, "Within the framework of the MoU, Bushehr’s TVET organization will train the volunteers for 2 months and then, with the approval of the Russian company group, their recruitment at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant will be provided.

Dorahaki reminded that this Russian company previously visited the Technical and Vocational Education and Training centers of Bushehr province and expressed their satisfaction in the field of specialized training for welding grades 1, 2 and 3.

"Before that, their labor forces were provided by Tehran and Moscow, but within the new framework, they are supplied by Bushehr province.

TVET Director of Bushehr province said the welding laboratory was also set up for the first time at the training center of the organization.

