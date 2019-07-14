UN Dy Sec-Gen: Exclusion, intolerance killing mankind

She said, "On September, 24 and 25, 2019, heads of states and governments will gather at the United Nations in New York for the first global summit on the Sustainable Development Goals since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda in 2015.

"Our world is at a decisive moment. After decades of relative stability, we are navigating uncertain and even unstable times. Global cooperation is in decline; economic growth rates are down. Some countries and regions are responding by looking inwards, emphasizing division and exclusion; but such short-term thinking will only deepen the global challenges we face," wrote Amina Mohammed.

She wrote that many of mentioned challenges are rooted in the economic and social frameworks that have been built over centuries and even millennia, based on exclusion and discrimination.

"From colonialism to the climate crisis, we are living the consequences of exclusion, intolerance, and a lack of respect for difference – and it’s killing us."

Regarding inequality, she said that by 2030, the richest one percent of people could control two-thirds of the planet’s wealth.

"The rights of minorities and marginalized people, particularly refugees and migrants, are routinely disregarded. Violence is used to enforce patriarchy and millions of women and girls face insecurity and violations of their human rights every day. Military spending is rising even as societies fail to provide basic services for their people."

She also commented on climate change. She wrote, "Climate change is wreaking havoc on some of the most vulnerable countries and regions, while others continue to increase greenhouse gas emissions. Deforestation, overfishing and pollution are causing unprecedented damage. Short-term profits for a few are prioritized over the rights and interests of all."

Four years ago, all countries came together and agreed unanimously on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, our transformational roadmap for people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnerships. The Agenda is centered on inclusion, pluralism and the rights of all."

She added that it is rooted in evidence that greater diversity and inclusion, particularly of women, is correlated with sustainable economic growth and better prospects for peace and stability. It calls for a fundamental reorganization of our economic, political and social systems so that we can reap the benefits of inclusion, through stronger and more resilient communities and societies based on human rights and human dignity for all.

"The Millennium Development Goals, precursors to the 2030 Agenda, helped to lift more than a billion people out of extreme poverty, to make inroads against hunger, and to get more girls into school than ever before. But multilateralism may be a victim of its own success."

"We have started taking it for granted, rather than treating it as an evolving challenge to be nurtured, promoted and reinvigorated. Without multilateral support for inclusive solutions, we are doomed to lose-lose economics, widening inequality and climate catastrophe."

She added that inclusion starts everywhere people connect, for example businesses, schools, medical clinics, the media and civil society.

"Inclusion can no longer be portrayed as an add-on or optional extra: It is an urgent political and economic necessity for our own survival and that of our planet."

