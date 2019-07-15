Iran's AUT, Iraqi Kurdistan University to increase Cooperation

In a meeting between the two universities' officials, the two sides announced that the MoU will be signed between the two universities to boost academic and educational relations with Iraqi Kurdistan's universities, including Zakho University, Dean of Amir kabir University of Technology Ahmad Motamedi said on Monday.

Amir Kabir University of Technology, formerly called the Tehran Polytechnic, is a public research university located in Tehran, Iran. AUT was the first established technical university in Iran, and is referred to as the "Mother of the Engineering Universities". It was opened in 1958. Amir Kabir University of Technology has grown to be one of the main spots to study engineering in Iran. As a public institution, it is mostly funded by the state.

"We have had good cooperation with the Iraqi universities and some universities in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the past, but it can increase," he said. In line with this memorandum, we can have collaborative courses and collaborative projects in common between the two universities.

The head of the Amir Kabir University of Technology added that at the present time, this university holds joint courses with reputable European and Asian universities that we can allocate part of these courses to the needs of Zakho University.

Amirkabir University of Technology developed to four campuses and boasts some 14,000 square meters of green space. The main campus is located in the old and busy center of Tehran, and the other three are in the small towns of Mahshahr, Garmsar and the port town Bandar Abbas. The university owns about 250 research and educational labs, as well as a stadium and hosts a range of sports students can join.

Some of the areas Amirkabir specializes in are robotics, advanced textile materials and technology research, energy research, transportation, renewable energy, optics, nanotechnology and environment research. Regular competitions and conferences are part of academic life at the university. Alongside engineering and mathematical subjects, an MBA is also available.

