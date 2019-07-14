Iran to give devastating response to any attack: Army cmdr

Iran will discourage the aggressors with destructive response if they attack Iran, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said at a local ceremony held Sunday in Tabriz, the capital city of northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan.

At the ceremony, the commander said the today conditions of both the world and region are in dire need to get prepared militarily more than before.

Enemies have evil plans in their minds against Islamic Revolution, so national and military readiness can help foil the plots, the Army commander noted.

The higher the military capability is, the stronger the deterrent power will be, Mousavi said, adding that such capability will also increase the ability to attack after the initial defense.

Islamic Republic strongly defends its aspirations and values, the commander stressed.

Today, the Iranian Army, stronger than any other time, will defend the nation and the country, Mousavi said.

