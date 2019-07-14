Asian Junior Championships: Iranian freestylers crown early champion

On the second day of the tournament on Sunday, the Iranian wrestlers competed with their rivals in the second five weight categories, three of whom advanced to the final game while the other two ones are to fight for the third spot in the third place games later in the day.

Iran’s Mehdi Shirazi, Alireza Abdollahi and Amir-Hossein Zare defeated all rivals to reach the final games of 61-, 92- and 125-kg weigh categories respectively while Amir-Hossein Kavoosi and Abolfazl Hashemi will represent Iran in the third place games of 74- and 86-kg weight classes.

On the first day of the competitions on Saturday, Iran gained three gold medals and a silver one.

