Iran, Norway discuss bilateral, regional issues

During his way to New York, Zarif made a short stopover in Oslo and reviewed bilateral and international issues and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for New York on Saturday to attend the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) annual meeting.

Zarif is also scheduled to visit Venezuela to participate in Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) foreign ministers' meeting.

He added that bilateral meetings with Venezuelan officials are on the agenda of Zarif's visit to Caracas.

Zarif will then travel to South America to hold bilateral meetings with officials of Nicaragua and Bolivia.

