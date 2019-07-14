Iran ready to sign MoU with Qatar on 2022 world Cup

The suggestion for signing the Mou was discussed by president of the Iranian Football Federation Mehdi Taj and Managing Director of Kish Free Zone Organization Gholam Hossein Mozaffari.

Based on the MoU some of the participating teams in the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup will be able to travel to Kish do their exercises, Taj said.

He added according to the MoU, Kish Island will be a camps for football teams to do their exercises.

Referring to hotels, good residential areas, natural attractions, good weather and sports facilities in Kish Island, he said it will be a valuable opportunity for developing sports tourism if the necessary infrastructures are finalized.

Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani expressed readiness for taking advantage of Iran’s facilities in 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 2020 FIFA Club World Cup will be the 17th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, a FIFA-organized international club football tournament between the winners of the six continental confederations, as well as the host nation's league champions.

The tournament will be hosted by Qatar in December 2020.

