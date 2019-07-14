Iraqi diplomat calls for industrial cooperation with Iran

Qandil made his remarks in a meeting with Tehran's Governor General Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey.

In the meeting, the Iraqi diplomat said the two sides should focus on the issues of mutual interests.

Turning to the issue of Arbaeen ceremony to be held on October 19, the Iraqi ambassador said that the upcoming visit of Tehran governor general to Iraq will help review ways to give better services to the pilgrims on the occasion.

Iraqi Embassy in Tehran will make use of all facilities to successfully hold the religious ceremony.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious procession in the world.

It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Each year, pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, stage funeral procession on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish