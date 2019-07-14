Rouhani says Iran overcomes US unilateral sanctions

The president made the remarks in his address to a large crowd of people during his visit to the northeastern province of North Khorasan.

Washington has adopted the toughest sanctions on Iran but has been thwarted in all the social, political and legal routes taken against the country, Rouhani said.

Iran has taken the US administration to the International Court of Justice seeking reparations for the unlawful sanctions on Iran.

Following the Iranian complaint. the ICJ adopted provisional measure urging the US Administration not to damage Iranian economy by the unilateral sanctions.

Rouhani said that the sanctions imposed on Iran would have brought any other nation to their knees, while the Iranian nation has firmly stood up to the sanctions imposed in blatant violation of the International Law.

No one paid attention to their claims made by the US Administration at the United Nations and other international organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Organization, the president said, adding that the world countries expressed support for the Iranian nation in the recent meeting of IAEA Board of Governors.

