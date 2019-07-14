FM spox: Iran holds no talks with US

Abbas Mousavi rejected the media speculation that US sent message to Russia seeking talks with Iran at foreign ministers level, saying that Iran has no decision to talks with the US officials.

Over the last few days, some social media speculated about possibility of negotiations between Iran and the US with Russian mediation.

Iran has already declared that it will not negotiate with the US Administration as long as it did not lift the arbitrary sanctions.

Iran says that the US has violated the UN Charter requiring the states to respect the sovereignty rights of the member states by imposing unilateral sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for New York on Saturday to attend the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) annual meeting.

Zarif is also scheduled to visit Venezuela to participate in Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) foreign ministers' meeting.

He added that bilateral meetings with Venezuelan officials are on the agenda of Zarif's visit to Caracas.

Zarif will then travel to South America to hold bilateral meetings with officials of Nicaragua and Bolivia.

