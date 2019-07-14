Iranian filmmaker wins Russian best director award

The Movie "Sara and Ayda", directed by Miri, was screened at Russian 14th International Film Festival held in Yaroslavl on July 7-13.

It is a story of two friends one of whose reputation is in danger, so the two join hands to turn to normal conditions.

"Sara and Ayda" has already attended annual Sheed Persian Film Festival in Dallas, Texas, CineIran Festival in Toronto, Canada, the Asian Film Festival Barcelona and Bengaluru International Film Festival in India.

Also in 2018, Sara and Ayda received prize for the best Asian movie from Jaipur International Film Festival – JIFF.

