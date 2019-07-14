Power of Lebanon's resistance stronger than Israel

Nasrallah made the remarks on the occasion of the anniversary of the 2006 Israeli invasion of Lebanon on al-Manar TV channel.

The deterrent power of the Resistance has worked effectively, that is why the Zionist regime has not invaded Lebanon since 2006, said Nasrallah.

"I believe that Israel is weaker than a spider web and I have proof for what I'm saying. If Hezbollah targets the sensitive points of the Zionist regime in the 20-kilometer depth of the Occupied Palestine, like the nuclear power plants, can they tolerate that?" he asked.

Regarding the so-called Deal of the Century, he said that the scheme would definitely fail. And that’s because of their ambition to declare the Holy Quds as their capital.

Commenting on the possibility of a military clash between Tehran and Washington, he said that the clash will never happen because the US knows that the clash will be costly and the US interests in the region will be jeopardized; on the other hand, Iran will never start the conflict.

Considering the importance of the issue, IRNA interviewed Hossein Ajorlou, an expert in the Middle East issues.

Ajorlou told IRNA that Nasrallah's remarks on possible Iran-US clash was the most important part of it. Considering the recent developments one can easily see that the conditions have changed; there is always a new event every day.

"The US put maximum pressure and imposed new sanctions. But, Iran practiced a strategic patience and tried to have an active foreign diplomacy."

What he said implies that in possible clash between Iran and the US, Iran has its allies in the region that will actively defend Iran, and also sends a message to the people of Lebanon that resistance has been the reason for the Zionist not to invade Lebanon, he said.

Ajorlou said that the observers believe that US maximum pressure on Iran is because of its support to the Resistance Movement to the Israeli occupation.

