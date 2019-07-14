Iranian wrestler wins bronze medal in Yasar Dogu championship

After defeating Turkish rival in the second round, Teymouri advanced to semi-final match.

In semi-final stage, he was overpowered by US and advanced to third-place game.

He also hit Azeri rival and grabbed a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Yadollah Mohebbi in 125 kg weight category, was overpowered by Hungarian rival and stood on the 5th place.

Yaşar Doğu (1913 –January, 8, 1961), was a renowned Turkish World and Olympic champion sports wrestler in Greco-Roman and Freestyle.

