Iranian wrestler wins bronze medal in Yasar Dogu championship

After defeating Turkish rival in the second round, Teymouri advanced to semi-final match.
In semi-final stage, he was overpowered by US and advanced to third-place game.
He also hit Azeri rival and grabbed a bronze medal.
Meanwhile, Yadollah Mohebbi in 125 kg weight category, was overpowered by Hungarian rival and stood on the 5th place.
Yaşar Doğu (1913 –January, 8, 1961), was a renowned Turkish World and Olympic champion sports wrestler in Greco-Roman and Freestyle.
