Iran men taekwondo team ranks top in 2019 Universiade

After defeating Ukraine, China and Malaysia, Iranian squad stood against Egypt in final match.

Iranian fighters also hit Egypt and received a gold medal.

Egypt and Taipei also ranked second and third respectively.

In individual category, Iranian team had snatched four medals.

Iranian team with 42 athletes took part in the competition of Universiade 2019.

The team had 62 members at the latest event of Universiade in Taiwan. They won 23 medals (8 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals) and ranked 10th at the event.

The 30th edition of Universiade of university students was held in Naples, Italy.

The Universiade is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation. The name is a combination of the words "University" and "Olympiad".

