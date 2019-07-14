Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 14

** IRAN NEWS
- No necessity for Paris agreement in Iran
- IRGC unveils laser-guided cannon shells
- Military threats against Iran don't work
** IRAN DAILY
- US House votes to curb Trump powers to attack Iran
- PGPIC CEO: Domestic petchem firms generate $10b in year to March
- Nasrallah urges regional cooperation to prevent possible US war on Iran
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Any war would wipe out Israel
- Hashd al-Shaabi belongs to entire Iraq
- Iran taekwondo fighters bag more golds at 2019 Universiade
** TEHRAN TIMES
- The story of Hezbollah anti-aircraft missile
- Walt Disney parks architect Ahmad Jafari to be honored in Tehran
- Igor Kolakovic satisfied with Iran’s performance against Brazil
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Top 3 income deciles to be cut from cash subsidy list
- Facebook slapped with $5 billion fine
- Tehran water consumption breaks record on Friday
