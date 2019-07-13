Nearly 40,000 foreigners study at Iranian universities: Official

These foreigners study at MS/BS, MA and PhD levels in all universities across Iran, said Abdolhamid Alizadeh, managing director of foreign students’ affairs at the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology (MSRT).

His announcement came as government is eyeing more forex revenues through international scientific cooperation.

He made the remark as he was opening a consular services office at Razi University in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah.

The official noted that more than 2,000 foreigners are accepted at Iranian universities each year, 500 of whom come on funds.

Alizadeh urged the Iranian universities to attract more foreign students in a bid to increase their revenues.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish